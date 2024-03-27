Hearts of Oak reschedules Annual General Meeting to April 4

Hearts of Oak has officially announced the postponement of its eagerly awaited 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM), originally slated for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

In a statement released by the club's management, it was revealed that unforeseen circumstances have necessitated the rescheduling of the event.

The new date for the AGM has been fixed for Thursday, April 4, 2024, with proceedings set to commence at 9:00 am. Despite the change in schedule, the venue remains unchanged, with the meeting set to take place at the Civil Service Auditorium-Ministries, Accra.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," stated Accra Hearts of Oak in their announcement.

The AGM serves as a vital platform for the club to address both on-field and off-field matters, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in discussions about the club's operations and future direction.

One of the key agendas for the meeting is the confirmation of newly appointed members and the inauguration of the new board. The recently constituted board, under the leadership of Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, features prominent figures such as Vincent Sowah Odotei, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, Delali Anku Adiamah, Prof Agyemang Badu Akosa, Akwasi Agyeman, Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Mrs. Ivy Heward-Mills, and Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom.

Hearts of Oak is renowned for its commitment to transparency and accountability, and the AGM serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders.