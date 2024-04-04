Hearts of Oak Secretariat nears completion as Togbe Afede reveals significant investment

Hearts of Oak's Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed the significant investment made into the club’s secretariat, indicating that the project is nearing completion.

Speaking at the club’s 6th Annual General Meeting in Accra, Togbe Afede highlighted the importance of the new facility.

"The club’s old secretariat known as "Phobia House" was pulled down in May 2022 to make way for a modern headquarters building."

"This structure is also about 95% complete as at the time of this report, with about GHC9 million invested so far. Part of this ultra-modern edifice will be leased out to help generate revenue," he disclosed.

He emphasised the multifunctional aspect of the new secretariat and its potential to serve various purposes upon completion.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing developments off the field, the club is currently positioned 9th in the Ghana Premier League.