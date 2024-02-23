Hearts of Oak set bolster coaching team with appointment of Christopher Ennin as assistant coach

Hearts of Oak is reportedly on the brink of appointing former Berekum Chelsea trainer, Christopher Ennin, as the new assistant coach for the club.

The official confirmation of his appointment is anticipated soon, as the Phobians gear up for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The strategic move is part of Hearts of Oak's efforts to rejuvenate their campaign, with recent changes in the technical team, including the appointment of Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as the head coach.

The club aims to initiate a turnaround in their performance as the Ghana Premier League enters its second half, set to commence this weekend.

Reports indicate that coach Ennin has signed a two-year deal to assume the role of assistant coach at Hearts of Oak, following his departure from Berekum Chelsea.

His impressive track record during his tenure with Berekum Chelsea has captured the attention of Hearts of Oak management, who believe he possesses the expertise to strengthen the club's technical department.

During his stint with Berekum Chelsea, Ennin guided the team through 17 matches in the first half of the Ghana Premier League, securing eight victories, three draws, and enduring six defeats.

Hearts of Oak are optimistic that his coaching prowess will contribute significantly to the team's performance in the upcoming matches, aiming for an improved standing in the league.