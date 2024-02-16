Hearts of Oak set for friendly clash with Home Stars FC ahead of GPL second round

Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak are gearing up for the second round of the 2023/24 season and will engage in a friendly game against Home Stars FC on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

In preparation for the upcoming league games, the Phobians have scheduled a friendly match against the lower-tier side at the Pobiman Sports Complex. The kick-off is set for 3 pm.

The friendly encounter serves as part of Hearts of Oak's strategy to fine-tune their squad and tactics for the challenges of the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

The team is under the leadership of the new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, and aims for a strong performance in the upcoming fixtures.

The second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence next weekend, with Hearts of Oak facing Real Tamale United in their first match.

Currently positioned 11th in the league table with 21 points after 17 matches, Hearts of Oak are eager to climb higher in the standings and make a mark under their new coaching leadership.