Hearts of Oak set to acquire services of French forward Stephane Bombelenga

Hearts of Oak have been linked with a move for French attacker Stephane Ernest Bombelenga during this transfer window according to multiple reports by the media in Ghana.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the player was recommended the Phobians board by newly appointed technical director Rene Hiddink, who is an admirer of the player.

Hearts are looking to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season with the signing of Bombelenga as they look to compete for all trophies ahead of them.

The 25-year-old last played for UK-based club Eastbourne Borough in the National League South, the sixth-tier of English football.

He has previously played for Gosport Borough FC, East Grinstead Athletic, Metropolitan FC, Welling United, and Ipswich Town all in England.

Bombelenga also had a short spell at The Sportis Social FC Łochowo in Poland.

The French footballer is expected in Ghana in the coming days to conclude the other details of his move and undergo his medical examination.

Bombelenga is expected to sign a one-year renewable contract with the Phobians if he passes his medical.