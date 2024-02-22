Hearts of Oak set to return to Accra Sports Stadium, set to host RTU on Sunday

Hearts of Oak Sporting Club is making a return to the Accra Sports Stadium after an extended absence from the national sporting venue.

The team's return will be marked by a Ghana Premier League clash against Real Tamale United on Sunday, February 25, as part of the fixtures to kick off the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The prolonged absence from the Accra Sports Stadium was attributed to the 2023 AFCON break and the facility's utilisation for religious and entertainment activities during the Christmas holidays by the National Sports Authority (NSA). The NSA's decision has faced criticism from stakeholders, including passionate football fans.

The Accra Sports Stadium holds significant sentimental value for Hearts of Oak and their supporters, making the return a highly anticipated event.

In addition to the venue change, Hearts of Oak has undergone coaching adjustments, appointing Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as the head coach following the dismissal of Martin Koopman. Abdul Bashiru Rahim served as the interim coach during the first round of the league.

Hearts of Oak's league performance has seen ups and downs, ranking 11th with four wins, nine draws, and four losses.

The upcoming match against Real Tamale United presents an opportunity for the team to make a statement and climb the league table as they reacquaint themselves with the Accra Sports Stadium, creating a sense of excitement among fans eager to witness their beloved team's return to familiar grounds.