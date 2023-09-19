Hearts of Oak shake off slow start with resounding 5-0 friendly win

In a bid to bounce back from their lacklustre start to the season, Hearts of Oak sought to regain their form and confidence in a friendly match against Nsoatreman, scheduled for their next league encounter in Accra.

Facing off against Eddies Football Club on Tuesday at the Pobiman Sports Complex, Hearts of Oak displayed an impressive performance, securing a dominant 5-0 victory.

Raphael Frimpong initiated the scoring, putting Hearts of Oak in the lead. The team continued to shine with a brace from striker Kojo Obeng Jnr, as well as goals from Isaac Frimpong and Hamza Issah, sealing the resounding victory.

The friendly match served as a crucial part of Hearts of Oak's preparations for their upcoming fixture in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Following their defeat in the opening game against RTU over the weekend, the Phobians are determined to secure a win against Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium next Sunday, September 24.