Hearts of Oak shift home ground to Baba Yara Stadium, alters venue for clash against Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have relocated its home games to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium.

This move affects the highly anticipated match against Asante Kotoko SC in the Super Clash, set for Accra on Sunday, December 10, which will now take place in Kumasi.

The Accra Sports Stadium's closure is linked to its rental for Christmas concerts, amongst others.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the decision by the Phobians last Friday.

Currently, 7th on the league table with 16 points, Hearts recently parted ways with coach Martinus Koopman with Assistant Abdul Rahim Bashiru temporarily taking charge until a permanent appointment is made.

The Phobians will face league leaders Aduana Stars in an eye-catching fixture today at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Hearts suffered an embarrassing elimination from the FA Cup in the midweek when they lost on penalties to lower-tier Nania FC.