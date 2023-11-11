"Hearts of Oak should prepare, we are coming"- Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko remains confident ahead of their game against neighbours Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League next week.

The Accra-based club extended their unbeaten run to four games after defeating Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Accra Lions have never won a game against Hearts since their promotion into the top division in 2021.

However, Tanko believes the morale-boosting win over Karela United will inspire them against the former Ghana champions.

"When you play three matches with a loss you have that confidence and after the goal (Karela's goal), I heard the fans saying go, you can win the game and this is teamwork and this is team spirit and I congratulate the boys," he said.

"Win like this will always push you. Winning at the last minute of the game gives us more confidence and I am sure the boys will take it," he added.

"There is always a first time, they (Hearts of Oak) should prepare, we are coming," he concluded.