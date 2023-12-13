Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim set to be available to face Great Olympics on Friday 

Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu is on track to make a comeback for the Phobia Club in the highly anticipated Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Great Olympics on Friday, December 22.

Concerns arose when Salifu had to be stretchered off the field during Hearts' 2-3 loss to Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, prompting fears of a more severe injury. However, the latest medical update from the team indicates a more optimistic outlook, suggesting that the former Eleven Wonders Football Club player is likely to be available for selection in the upcoming fixture.

A club statement addressing Salifu's condition stated, “Salifu Ibrahim will miss today’s training session due to an injury he sustained during our game against Kotoko. He is expected to resume training tomorrow. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

The Phobians' recent defeat against Kotoko exemplified their struggles in what has been a tumultuous season, with the Rainbow Club managing just one victory in their last seven league games.

As of the current standings, Hearts of Oak holds the ninth position in the 18-team league, while Great Olympics sits in the 12th spot. The upcoming match between these city rivals is poised to be a crucial encounter, and Salifu's potential return provides a positive boost for Hearts as they aim to improve their league standing.