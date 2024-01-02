GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak striker Kassim Cisse confident of strong comeback in second half of GPL

Published on: 02 January 2024
Hearts of Oak striker Kassim Cisse has expressed confidence that the team will bounce back stronger in the second half of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign after a challenging first round.

The Phobians concluded the initial phase of the league in the 9th position with 21 points evidently struggling right from the beginning of the season which prompted the dismissal of Dutch tactician Martin Koopman after a three-month stint.

Despite the setbacks, Hearts of Oak managed to end the first round on a positive note with a victory against Bechem United.

Cisse, speaking to the club's media, acknowledged the team's resilience and assured fans of a stronger comeback after the break.

"Our boys showed character, and that is what made us win the game despite the penalty miss. We shall come back stronger after the break," he affirmed.

As the club aims for an improved performance in the second half, Hearts of Oak is actively seeking a substantive coach to guide the team through the remainder of the season.

