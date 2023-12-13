Hearts of Oak supporters' chairman urges GFA to suspend referees following Super Clash controversy

The National Chapters Committee Chairman of Hearts of Oak Elvis Hesse Herman Jnr has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to urgently suspend referees involved in the Super Clash between his club and Asante Kotoko.

The highly competitive match held in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium, ended with a 3-2 victory for Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak has raised concerns about the match officials' performance, particularly highlighting a controversial decision related to Kotoko's second goal. The Phobians claim that a clear offside call was ignored by the referee, leading to the goal being allowed.

In an audio statement aired on Peace FM, Elvis Hesse Herman Jnr expressed the supporters' dissatisfaction and urged the GFA to suspend referee Reginald Collins Amoah and other officials involved in the game.

"We are appealing to the GFA to, as a matter of urgency, suspend all the officials that officiated the Hearts-Kotoko match on Sunday... Everybody should be suspended, and an investigation needs to be carried out. Because we, the supporters, believe that there was something hidden in that decision."

He further emphasised that if the referees are not suspended, they do not want them to officiate any of Hearts of Oak's games, especially home matches.