Hearts of Oak supporters wants management to sack Coach Slavko Matic

The leadership of Hearts of Oak Supporters group has called for the sacking of head coach Slavko Matic.

The Serbian coach was asked to stay away ahead of the game against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday per directives from the Ghana Police Service.

Prior to the game, a section of the fans on Friday prevented the gaffer from holding training sessions with the playing body ahead of the game having suffered back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

Before the clash at Pobiman, Matic had constantly criticized the behaviour of the fans during and after games.

Matic later went to the Ghana Police Headquarters to file a complaint against the supporters after it was alleged he was verbally assaulted.

GHANAsoccernet.com gathered that he was advised by the Police to stay away from the club until further notice hence the reason for his absence on Sunday during the Super Clash game against Asante Kotoko.

The National Chapters Committee chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse in an interview on Accra-based radio station Asempa FM, condemned the actions by the supporters and also called on the Board to heed to the calls of the supporters and fire the coach since results under him has not be impressive.

Matic had lost his last three games in charge of the club before he was forced out by the supporters.

The Public Relations Officer of the National Chapters Committee, Kobby Jones also stated emphatically that the coach will not be allowed to take over the technical team after last Sunday’s win against Asante Kotoko.

He urged management to bring a release confirming the sacking of the coach.