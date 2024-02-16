Hearts of Oak to play at WAFA Park in Sogakope for second round

Hearts of Oak have decided to relocate their home matches to the WAFA Park in Sogakope ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

This comes after the team briefly utilized the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium during the latter part of the first round when their usual home ground, the Accra Sports Stadium, was unavailable in December.

However, with the Accra Sports Stadium slated for use in March for the 13th African Games, Hearts of Oak has opted for the shift to Sogakope.

Their home matches will now be held at the WAFA Park until further notice. The move aims to ensure continuity in their fixtures amidst venue constraints.

With the commencement of the second round on February 25, Hearts of Oak, under the guidance of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, will strive to enhance their performance.

The team, currently positioned 11th on the table, remains optimistic about their league aspirations despite an 11-point gap from the top spot.

The upcoming match against Real Tamale United at their new home ground marks the beginning of their efforts to climb up the rankings.

Hearts of Oak, having been eliminated from the Ghanaian FA Cup, now pin their hopes solely on the league for a shot at silverware.

Consistency will be key for them to turn their season around and contend for the title.