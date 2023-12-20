Hearts of Oak to re-sign defender Robert Addo Sowah

Hearts of Oak are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to strengthen their squad for the upcoming second half of the Ghana Premier League season.

The club are currently engaged in talks with defender Robert Addo Sowah, aiming to secure his signature before the commencement of the league's second round.

Addo Sowah had previously departed the club when his contract expired after the last season. However, both parties are actively working towards a reunion, and negotiations are progressing smoothly.

In addition to the pursuit of Addo Sowah, the club is exploring options to reinforce various areas of the team. Recent reports indicate that former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah is currently in advanced negotiations to join Hearts of Oak.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the team in the earlier part of the season, the club's leadership is determined to take decisive action to turn the situation around.

Having secured 17 points from 15 games, Hearts of Oak currently find themselves 10 points adrift of the top spot.