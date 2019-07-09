Hearts of Oak to unveil Umbro kits on Wednesday

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, are set to outdoor their new kits from United Kingdom sports manufacturing giants Umbro on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at a ceremony to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The deal which was brokered by former Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark Noonan last year will see the team receive new set of sports equipments from the manufacturers.

Hearts of Oak paid for the production costs of the equipment at a cost of $100,000. The kits arrived in the country last month.

Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm that the replica jerseys will be sold at GH₵ 160 on the market for the fans and they will be put up for sale during the launch.

The Ghanaian powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.

Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the club, supplying the Hearts playing squad with best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

Umbro will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts’ branded apparel. This deal will be one of the biggest in club football history in the country as Hearts of Oak will be the first club to be branded by a recognized sports kits company.