Hearts of Oak unveil new board of directors including Nyaho-Tamakloe and Odotei Sowah

Published on: 27 March 2024
Hearts of Oak have announced a restructured board comprised of nine esteemed professionals as part of their preparations for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Presiding over the board is Togbe Afedi XIV, who maintains his role as Executive Board Chairman, backed by substantial stakeholder ownership.

Notable figures continuing their service from the preceding administration include Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills.

Moreover, Delali Anku-Adiamah, the recently designated Managing Director, assumes a fresh seat on the revitalized board.

New additions to the panel consist of Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, previously the Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, alongside Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa.

However, Alhaji Akambi, formerly occupying a position on the board, does not appear among the current appointees, though specific justifications remain undisclosed.

Under the stewardship of this renewed body, Hearts of Oak seek enhanced stability in both competitive and administrative aspects.

Spearheading this ambition is Togbe Afedi XIV, whose strategic objectives emphasise raising the club to unprecedented levels via extensive investment in cutting-edge facilities.

Ongoing initiatives, namely the renovation of the clubhouse and the impending conclusion of the Pobiman project, exemplify this dedication to advancements and expansion.

Anticipating astute governance and oversight from the reconvened board, Hearts of Oak prepare themselves for future trials and triumphs alike.

