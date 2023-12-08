Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko: Kwesi Appiah returns to boost Porcupines’ chances in Super Clash

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is in Ghana, providing technical assistance to Asante Kotoko ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Hearts of Oak.

Appiah, who is the technical director of Kotoko, was spotted at the team's training session on Thursday as they prepare for the highly anticipated clash in Kumasi.

Appiah had been away on national duty, leading Sudan in their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. However, with the international break now over, he has returned to Ghana to assist Kotoko in their quest for success.

His presence is timely, as Kotoko are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak in all competitions and will be looking to make it five victories in a row against Hearts of Oak.

The match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams currently having mixed results.

Kotoko are seventh on the league table with 19 points, while Hearts of Oak are eighth with 16 points.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT, and fans of both teams are eagerly awaiting the showdown.