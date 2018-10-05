Hearts of Oak will NOT sell Patrick Razak to Asante Kotoko for any amount

Hearts of Oak have emphatically stated that they no amount of money can lure them to sell their winger Patrick Razak to rivals Asante Kotoko.

The player's representative Francis Polly (Esq) claimed Kotoko were interested in signing the talented player.

Razak, who is still contracted to the Phobians, has had his future speculative.

A portion of the club statement read: ''The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak wishes to remind the general sporting public especially the club’s followers that if Asante Kotoko did contact our player, Patrick Razak, on a possible transfer as claimed by his lawyer, then they will in violation of Article 18.3 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status of Transfer of Players which states that any interested club must first contact the club the player is contracted to before negotiating with the player.

''…We wish to state categorically that if they do, Hearts’ position will be that no amount of gold that Asante Kotoko will offer will make us sell Patrick Razak because it will never happen under the good leadership of CEO, mark Noonan.''