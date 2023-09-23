GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak youngster Issah Kuka completes loan move to Shkupi in North Macedonia

Published on: 23 September 2023
North Macedonian club Shkupi SH have officially announced the signing of young Ghanaian forward Issah Kuka from giants Hearts of Oak on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old striker completed his move to the Eastern European country on Saturday after his medical examination as he joins Shkupi until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Shkupi, founded in 2012, is an emerging force in North Macedonian football, having won the domestic championship in 2021-22 and also finishing as runners-up in the last season and in the 2020-21 campaign.

Kuka scored 14 goals in all competitions while on loan at Real Tamale United last season and earned himself a National Team call-up.

The highly-rated attacker is hoping to make impressive strides during the loan spell to able to earn himself a permanent contract afterwards.

