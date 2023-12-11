Hearts of Oak's interim coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru vows swift comeback after defeat to Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak's interim coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, is determined to swiftly recover from their recent 3-2 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians took an early lead with Linda Mtange, but Isaac Oppong equalized before halftime.

Despite a stellar second-half performance from Uganda forward, Steven Mukwala, who scored twice for Kotoko, Martin Karikari, managed to reduce the deficit for Hearts of Oak in the final minute.

After the game, Coach Abdul Bashiru conveyed his team's resilience, stating that;

"We are never say die, so we go back and work and comeback," expressing a strong desire to bounce back to winning ways."

Hearts of Oak will face Nations FC in the upcoming week 15 clash, and Bashiru is focused on regaining momentum.

The defeat to Kotoko places Hearts of Oak in the 8th position on the Ghana Premier League standings after completing 14 games.

As they strive for a swift return to victory, the team is poised to channel their determination and efforts into the upcoming match against Nations FC.