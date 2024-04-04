GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak's Pobiman Complex nears completion, reveals Togbe Afede

Published on: 04 April 2024
Hearts of Oak's Pobiman Complex nears completion, reveals Togbe Afede

Hearts of Oak's Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed that the construction progress of the Pobiman Complex is significantly advanced.

Speaking at the club’s 6th Annual General Meeting in Accra, Togbe Afede XIV, who is also the club’s majority shareholder, provided insight into the project's status.

"The first phase is about 80% complete. Among others, this first phase of the Hearts Africa Sports Academy comprises the following: executive apartments, dormitories; administrative, classroom blocks; kitchen and dining block; gym, laundry and changing/shower blocks; four (4) football pitches; tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. More than GH 22 million has been invested as at the end of 2023," he said.

He further outlined plans for the second phase, which includes the addition of an 80-room hotel and other facilities.

"The second phase, which we plan to commence this year, will see the addition of an 80-room hotel, additional changing/shower facilities, and the provision of stands to complete the 5,000 â€“ 6,000 capacity mini stadium at Kpobiman."

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more