Hearts sensation Manaf Umar wants to improve goal-scoring prowess

Hearts of Oak's teenage sensation Manaf Umar says he wants to add goal scoring to his game.

The 18-year scored his first competitive goal for the club in their 4-0 thrashing of WAFA on Sunday.

Umar was named Man of the Match following his spectacular performance in the game.

“It is an area I am working hard on,” he told Kickgh.com. “I need to start scoring goals but the interest of the team is what comes to mind anytime I go on the pitch,” he added.

“I want to try and do what I can to help the team on and off the pitch.”

Umar was promoted to the senior side by coach Kim Grant before the start of the competition and has become an integral part of the team.

He has been involved in all 9 games of the club as the Phobians climb top of Zone A after Sunday's win.