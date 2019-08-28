Hearts thump Patron SC in preseason friendly

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak beat lower tier side Patron FC in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

The Phobians defeated Patron SC 4-1 in their their friendly of the off season.

Kofi Kordzi bagged a brace for the Rainbow club with Michelle Sarpong and Raddy Ovuoka each netting a goal.

Randoph Nettey scored the consolation for the lower tier side.

The win comes after victory over Rock Star FC and a defeat to the Black Meteors of Ghana.

Hearts will play Asante Kotoko in the 2019 President Cup on September 8 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.