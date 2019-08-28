Hearts thump Patron SC in preseason friendly

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
28 August 2019

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak beat lower tier side Patron FC in a preseason friendly on Wednesday. 

The Phobians defeated Patron SC 4-1 in their their friendly of the off season.

Kofi Kordzi bagged a brace for the Rainbow club with Michelle Sarpong and Raddy Ovuoka each netting a goal.

Randoph Nettey scored the consolation for the lower tier side.

The win comes after victory over Rock Star FC and a defeat to the Black Meteors of Ghana.

Hearts will play Asante Kotoko in the 2019 President Cup on September 8 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

