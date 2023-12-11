"Hearts win will lift us up for the title"- Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo believes the victory over Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday will be the turning point for the club this season.

Having struggled with form at the beginning of the season, the Porcupine Warriors seemed to have found their mojo at the right time, recording a 3-2 victory over their main rivals.

The Kumasi-based giants have now extended their winning run to four games, climbing to seventh on the table.

"We've been performing and we are keeping the consistency and I will like to thank the fans for their support us, we are grateful," he said after the game.

"Gone are the days. Football is dynamic and it keeps changing," he added.

"It's all about consistency. You can see we have been playing the same thing for some time now and we are getting the results. I think this will lift us up for the title."

Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala scored a scored half brace to add to Isaac Opong first half strike in Kumasi.

Linda Mtange opened the scoring for the Phobians before Martin Karikari reduced the deficit in the final minute.