Henry Asante Twum states reasons behind Sulemana and Abdul Mumin's withdrawal from Ghana squad

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has provided insight into the unforeseen exclusion of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin from the squad preparing for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Initially named in the 25-man squad by coach Chris Hughton last Thursday, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin have been replaced by Leicester's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Medeama's Nurudeen Abdulai respectively.

Henry Asante Twum shed light on the unexpected change, offering clarification on the decision made by the coaching staff.

"At any point when you make a call-up, you need to speak to the player you need to speak to their clubs when the player gives you a green light the club doesn't have the power to stop you unless in an extreme circumstance that the player is injured," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"Kamaldeen after the World Cup has played only two games for us and he had a long injury layoff he is now back and picking up after talking to the technical the player feels he will need some time to pick up his form then he can avail himself for national duties.

"With Mumin since we exited the 2021 Afcon group stage he hasn't gotten closer to the team he has recently signed for Rayo Vallecano and now getting game time so he also says he will need some time to put himself together,"

The Black Stars will play Madagascar at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, and later travel to Moroni to face Comoros.