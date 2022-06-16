High price, big competition - but German side Werder Bremen still hope for Kyereh

Ghana intermational midfield star Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has caught the eye of several German Bundesliga clubs.

Werder Bremen, among others, are interested in the 26-year-old offensive player from FC St. Pauli and have not lost their optimism despite the difficult conditions.

The fact that FC St. Pauli challenged for promotion places in the 2nd Bundesliga in the just ended football season was thanks to the qualities of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The attacking midfielder was able to confirm his good performances from the 2020/21 season (9 goals, 10 assists) and even surpassed the scorer points: after the 34th matchday there were twelve goals and ten assists.

Rumors about Bundesliga changes

Kyereh is said to have aroused keen interest in the Bundesliga , as has been consistently reported by Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com.

Overall, Werder Bremen, Mainz 05, VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach have the 26-year-old on their radar, which is why the transfer fee could be correspondingly high.

While the Bild newspaper in Germany speaks of around three million euros, the Kicker estimates the hoped-for final amount is 4.5 million euros.

Werder stays close to Kyereh

The financially stricken people of Bremen could therefore get out of the transfer tussle - however, the exact opposite is the case.

Accordingly, those responsible continue to harbor the hope of being able to convince both the player and St. Pauli of a transfer. However, patience is required because Kyereh is planning the next step in his career in peace.