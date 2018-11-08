GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 November 2018
Hoffenheim ace Kassim Adams returns to Ghana squad; set to replace crocked Daniel Amartey for Ethiopia showdown
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg Deutschland, Sinsheim, 01.09.2018, Fussball, Bundesliga, Saison 2018/2019, 2. Spieltag, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg: Kasim Adams (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SC Freiburg Germany Sinsheim 01 09 2018 Soccer Bundesliga Season 2018 2019 2 Rounds TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SC Freiburg Kasim Adams TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPH AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

TSG Hoffenheim defender Kassim Adams has returned to the Black Stars for the 2019 CAF Nations Cup qualifier against Ethiopia after missing out on last month's assignment. 

The centre back suffered an injury in September before the double-header against Sierra Leone which was eventually postponed due to a FIFA ban.

But he made a return to action late last month (October) and has been regular for the German Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old has played five consecutive matches in all competitions including the UEFA Champions League fixture against Shaktar Donetsk and the DFB Cup defeat to RB Leipzig.

Adams is expected take the place of Leicester City's Daniel Amartey who is facing a four-month spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Comments

