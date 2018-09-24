How Ghanaian players fared in CAF competitions: Prosper Donkor suffers elimination with Rayon Sports, Torric Jebrin cameos for Al Masry

GHANASoccernet.com's African Football specialist Nuhu Adams has a lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared in CAF's inter-clubs competitions this weekend.

Quartet Brefe Mensah, Ocansey Mandela, Sebe Baffour Kyei and Godfred Asante suffered elimination with Guinean side Horoya in the Champions League.

Prosper Donkor played for Rwandan side Rayon Sports who got thumped 5-1 to exit the Confederation Cup.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

It was end of the road for Horoya AC as they were bundled out of the competition by eight times champions Al Ahly SC with a 4-0 thrashing on Saturday.

Ocansey Mandela, Sebe Baffour Kyei and Godfred Asante were handed a starting berth and all lasted the entire duration of the game.

Brefo Mensah came on as a substitute in the 50th minute replacing Nigerien international Mohammed Djibo Wonkoye but that wasn't enough for the Guineans to get a consolation.

Najeeb Abass didn't make TP Mazembe's squad for their fixture on Friday.

The DR Congo giants suffered elimination after drawing 1-1 with Angola's 1° de Agosto in Lubumbashi.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Enyimba Int'l FC achieved a semi-finals place in a CAF club competition for the first time since 2011.

They mauled Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports by 5-1 at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on Sunday to make the last four of the competition.

Ghanaian trio Fatau Dauda, Farouk Mohammed and Tophic Omar did not make the match squad.

On the losing side was Prosper Donkor who enjoyed the entire duration of the game.

Torric Jebrin was an 80th minute substitute as he replaced Ahmed Gomaa when Al Masry SC made it to a continental semi-final for the first time since 2002.

Al Masry SC beat USM Alger 1-0 on Sunday in Algeria to achieve the feat.

By Nuhu Adams