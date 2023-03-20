How the Black Stars players invited for Angola clash fared at the weekend

Check out how the 25 players invited by Ghana Coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati Zigi – FC St Gallen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-0 defeat to Winterthur

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – Eupen

Manaf warmed the bench for Eupen against Gent which they lost 3-0

Joseph Wollacott – Charlton Athletic

Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton Athletic in their 2-1 win against Cambrige United

Defenders

Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Grimsby in the FA Cup due to injury

Denis Odoi played 90 minutes for Club Brugge in their 1-0 defeat to Kortrijk

Gideon Mensah was in action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 to Starsbourg

Daniel Amartey played the full throttle in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Brentford

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano

Mohammed Salisu made a return to the Southampton squad against Tottenham which he played 83 minutes in that 3-3 draw

Alexander Djiku featured in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win against Auxerre

Patrick Kpozo featured in Sherrif Tiraspol 1-0 win against Petroclub on Sunday

MIDFIELDERS

Thomas Partey played in Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Crystal Palace

Majeed Ashimeru lasted 68 minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win against Leuven

Abdul Samed Salis registered an assist for Lens in their 3-0 win against Angers

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes in Sp.Subotica 1-0 defeat against Radnicki Nis

WINGERS

Jordan Ayew was involved in Crystal Palace 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates

Osman Bukari played 65 minutes in Crvena Zvezda’s 1-1 draw against Napredak

Joseph Paintsil scored his 12th goal of the season in Genk’s 1-1 draw against Cercle Brugge

Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to help Southampton secure a point against Tottenham

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 73 minutes for Hamburg against Holstein Kiel which ended in a draw

FORWARDS

Mohammed Kudus featured in Ajax’s 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Feyenoord

Andre Ayew marked his full debut for Nottingham in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United

Kamal Sowah picked up an injury in Club Brugge’s 1-0 defeat to Kortrijk

Antoine Semenyo saw 32 minutes of action for Bournemouth against Aston Villa which they lost 3-0

Inaki Williams played 82 minutes in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-1 win against Valladolid