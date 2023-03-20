How the Black Stars players invited for Angola clash fared at the weekend

Check out how the 25 players invited by Ghana Coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola performed this weekend in their respective leagues.
Goalkeepers
Lawrence Ati Zigi – FC St Gallen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-0 defeat to Winterthur
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – Eupen
Manaf warmed the bench for Eupen against Gent which they lost 3-0
Joseph Wollacott – Charlton Athletic
Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton Athletic in their 2-1 win against Cambrige United
Defenders
Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Grimsby in the FA Cup due to injury
Denis Odoi played 90 minutes for Club Brugge in their 1-0 defeat to Kortrijk
Gideon Mensah was in action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 to Starsbourg
Daniel Amartey played the full throttle in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Brentford
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano
Mohammed Salisu made a return to the Southampton squad against Tottenham which he played 83 minutes in that 3-3 draw
Alexander Djiku featured in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win against Auxerre
Patrick Kpozo featured in Sherrif Tiraspol 1-0 win against Petroclub on Sunday
MIDFIELDERS
Thomas Partey played in Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Crystal Palace
Majeed Ashimeru lasted 68 minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win against Leuven
Abdul Samed Salis registered an assist for Lens in their 3-0 win against Angers
Edmund Addo played 90 minutes in Sp.Subotica 1-0 defeat against Radnicki Nis
WINGERS
Jordan Ayew was involved in Crystal Palace 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates
Osman Bukari played 65 minutes in Crvena Zvezda’s 1-1 draw against Napredak
Joseph Paintsil scored his 12th goal of the season in Genk’s 1-1 draw against Cercle Brugge
Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to help Southampton secure a point against Tottenham
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 73 minutes for Hamburg against Holstein Kiel which ended in a draw
FORWARDS
Mohammed Kudus featured in Ajax’s 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Feyenoord
Andre Ayew marked his full debut for Nottingham in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United
Kamal Sowah picked up an injury in Club Brugge’s 1-0 defeat to Kortrijk
Antoine Semenyo saw 32 minutes of action for Bournemouth against Aston Villa which they lost 3-0
Inaki Williams played 82 minutes in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-1 win against Valladolid