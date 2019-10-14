Hudson-Odoi can match Hazard’s Chelsea success — Robert Green

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Green believes Callum Hudson-Odoi has the potential to match Eden Hazard's success at the club.

Green played alongside the 18-year-old at Chelsea last season, and saw the youngster left out on a regular basis by Maurizio Sarri.

“He's got the potential, he's got to work on his power, once he's got the ball he needs to stay on the ball, just the strength around his pace,” Green told BBC Sport when asked if Hudson-Odoi can match the Belgian ace’s legacy at Chelsea

“I think when he grows up and matures, that's when you'll see it.”

“He's got such a long time in the game now, he's not the same player as Eden Hazard, but there's no reason when he cannot do what Hazard did at Chelsea in the last seven or eight years."