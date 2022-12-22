Hull City show interest in Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 

English Championship club Hull City have shown interest in signing Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in January, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Crystal Palace attacker, who is on loan at Charlton, has been in good form for the League One side.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances this season.

His performances has seen him pop up on the radar of most clubs ahead of the winter transfer window which opens in a few weeks.

The Tigres currently sits 21st in the Championship and are two points above the relegation zone in what has been a disappointing season so far.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior will be looking forward to strengthening his squad in January and has targeted the Ghanaian forward.

Meanwhile, Millwall, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are said to be interested in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.