I am available to work- Ex-Hearts coach Frank Nuttal on Kotoko links

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Frank Nuttal insists he is "available to work" if Kumasi Asante Kotoko come calling for his services.

The Scotsman has been linked with the vacant Kotoko job following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors after seven months in charge.

Nuttal, who had a good spell with Kotoko's arch-rivals Hearts in the 2017 Ghana Premier League season says he is readily available to work.

“I don’t discuss through the media, all I can say to you is that Asante Kotoko is a one of the biggest clubs in Africa, with fabulous fans and I am an experienced and successful UEFA Pro Licence Coach that is available to work” Nuttall told Footballmadeinghana.com in an interview.

The former Gor Mahia manager left the Phobians on a sour note, after he played a significant role in the refusal of some key players to extend their contracts at the club.

Eventually, players like Vincent Atinga and Kwame Kizito left the club acrimoniously.