‘I am not happy’ – Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Published on: 20 October 2023
Bismark Kobi Mensah

Bechem United tactician, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has disclosed that he is not happy with his team’s disappointing start to the season.

It may be early days but momentum is key, and Kobi-Mensah has failed to win the hearts of the Bechem faithful since replacing Kassim Mingle.

The Hunters have won just one of their five games played so far, drawn one and lost three. They also find themselves bottom of the league standings with 4 points.

Kobi-Mensah has revealed that it’s not only the fans who are unhappy but himself and the club president are also displeased with the results.

He said: “The truth is that I am not happy. The president is not happy. The supporters are not happy. That is true because we are not getting the results. And looking at their performance last season, the truth is that the expectation was high.”

Bechem United will host Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, October 22 2023 for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

