I am ready to represent my country Ghana, says midfielder Lawrence Kaisha

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Kaisha has expressed her readiness to represent the Ghana national team, the Black Queens.

In an interview with Sompa TV, Lawrence stated her eagerness to play for the Black Queens, citing her passion and love for Ghana as driving factors.

"Our club is being managed well with a good technical team, and we are hoping to secure more points and qualify for the top-flight league," she remarked.

"I will be glad to play for Ghana. I am ready to represent my national team always. I picked Ghana because we have a great football history, and I love the good people of Ghana. I will be proud," she added.

The midfielder has previously featured for Glasgow City FC, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Eastbourne Town, and Crawley Wasps before joining AFC Croydon Athletic in 2023.

In the English Women's League 1 2023/24 season, she scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances for the Rams.

She is hopeful of making coach Nora Hauptle's final Black Queens squad for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco in June 2024.

By Amadu Hamidu