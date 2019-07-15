I am willing to leave Deportivo Alaves- Patrick Twumasi

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi has revealed he is ready to leave Deportivo Alaves following interests from other club in the summer transfer window.

The ex-Astana attacker disclosed that some clubs have shown interest in offering him a move away from Alaves after a difficult first season in Spain.

“I have received several offers, several Clubs are interested to sign me and I am also willing to leave,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.

“I will sit with them (Alaves) and discuss the way forward for me and then I will take a decision from there.”

Patrick Twumasi has once again emerged on the radar of Scottish champions Celtic, who showed interest in him before making his move to Alaves last season.

The two time capped Ghana international had a tough season with the El Glorrisso last term, playing 13 games in all competition but he is yet to get a goal for the club.

The 25-year old arrived in Spain with high expectations following his form with Kazakhstani side Astana, where he scored 42 times in 112 games.