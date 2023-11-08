I challenged myself to that performance against AS FAR - Comfort Yeboah

Ampem Darkoa defender Comfort Yeboah expressed her surprise and happiness at being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in their first game in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League against defending champions AS FAR.

Yeboah played a crucial role in Ampem Darkoa's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Moroccans, scoring a stunning goal and providing the assist for the second.

Yeboah explained, "I spoke to myself and challenged myself to do my very best for the team, and I am very happy I was able to score the equalizer for the team."

She credited her coach for teaching her how to position herself during corner kicks, leading to her goal. Yeboah also expressed her surprise at receiving the MVP award, emphasizing that she was just trying to help her team.

"I was very surprised when, after the game, I was named the most valuable player, but I am equally happy," she said.

Yeboah promised to maintain her excellent form in subsequent games, aiming for her team to win the competition in their maiden appearance. Ampem Darkoa will face Mali's As Mande in their second group game at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | Ivory Coast