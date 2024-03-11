I didn't hesitate to return to Dreams FC – Joseph Esso

Ghanaian forward Joseph Esso expressed that it was an easy decision for him to return to Dreams FC after the club announced his re-signing.

Esso spent just one season at Dreams after transferring from Hearts of Oak in 2020.

He then moved to Algerian club MC Algiers, where despite a promising start, he struggled to make an impact, leading to his departure and subsequent return to Dreams.

Esso has already finalised his return by signing a contract and is now awaiting international clearance.

"I didn’t hesitate at all to make the decision to return to this club when the opportunity came up," Esso said.

"This place proved to be a good home for me when I first arrived, and I hope to contribute to the aspirations of the club."

He netted 11 goals during his initial stint with the club in the 2020/2021 season.

With his experience, Esso can be a valuable asset for Dreams FC as they aim to maintain their momentum in the CAF Confederation Cup, having already reached the knockout stage.

Additionally, they have a promising opportunity to defend the Ghanaian FA Cup, as they have progressed to the quarter-finals. In the league, they are within striking distance of the top spot, currently trailing by 10 points with only two outstanding games.