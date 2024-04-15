I dived because I wanted to win a penalty against Brazil - Asamoah Gyan opens up on red card incident in 2006 World Cup

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he intentionally dived to deceive the referee into awarding Ghana a penalty during the 2006 World Cup match against Brazil.

In a candid admission, Gyan disclosed that he sought to draw a penalty by simulating contact with a defender during Ghana's encounter with Brazil, the defending champions at the time.

Despite his attempt to manipulate the situation, Gyan was shown a red card for his actions.

"I intentionally dived seeking a penalty against Brazil and got red-carded. I saw the defender attempting a tackle so I threw my foot in but he was quick to withdraw," Gyan confessed during an interview with Onua Maakye on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The incident occurred during Ghana's debut appearance on the global stage, where they faced formidable challenges against top-tier opponents. Despite bouncing back with impressive performances, including Gyan's historic goal against the Czech Republic, Ghana ultimately faced a 3-0 defeat against Brazil in the round of 16, leading to their exit from the tournament.

However, Gyan's revelation sheds light on the intense pressure and tactics employed by players during high-stakes matches in international football.

Despite the setback in 2006, the tournament marked the beginning of Gyan's illustrious international career, during which he achieved remarkable success and became Ghana's all-time leading scorer.