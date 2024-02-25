I don't encounter problems when facing Kotoko - Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has voiced confidence in his capacity of orchestrating a victory over Kotoko, as he did with Heart of Lions

Despite the splendid form of the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League, Hayford led the Heart of Lions to end Kotoko's remarkable seven-game unbeaten run on Saturday.

The home team's hard work paid off in the 52nd minute when forward Godfred Asamoah Kwadwo scored the decisive goal, securing a memorable victory.

Reflecting on the match, Hayford stated, "As for Kotoko, I have faced Kotoko with other teams and facing them hasn’t been a problem for me. From Kessben to Medeama and AshantiGold, I haven’t encountered any problem facing Kotoko." He emphasised that despite Kotoko's stature as one of the biggest teams in Africa, there shouldn't be any fear, and his team executed that mindset perfectly.

The match took a turn for the worse for Kotoko when defender Nicholas Mensah received a red card in the 59th minute, compounding their challenges.

The victory has propelled Heart of Lions from the bottom of the league table to 15th place, now boasting 18 points after 18 games. The win marks a significant turnaround for the struggling team under Hayford's guidance.