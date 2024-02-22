'I don't like insults' - Karim Zito explains reason for ignoring Black Stars coaching opportunity

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has publicly stated that his aversion to insults has deterred him from pursuing the vacant Black Stars coaching position.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formed a committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, to identify and appoint a new coach for the four-time Africa champions, whose disappointing AFCON performance led to the coaching staff's removal.

Despite his significant standing in Ghanaian football, Zito clarified that he did not apply for the coaching role.

Explaining his decision, Zito asserted, “I didn’t apply for the job. I have my reasons, and it’s not because I can’t work. No one was born to handle the Black Stars. I want to be factual; those of us affiliated with Kurt Okraku, including me, are victims of circumstances.”

"One thing I don't like is insults, that's why I didn't apply," Zito added, underscoring his desire to steer clear of potential controversies and negative criticisms.

Renowned for his contributions to scouting and developing talents in Ghana, Zito has previously managed various youth national teams and achieved success by leading Ghana to victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

As the GFA continues its search for the new Black Stars coach, Zito's decision brings attention to the challenges faced by those affiliated with Kurt Okraku and raises questions about the selection process and the environment surrounding the prestigious coaching role.