"I don't see us as favourites against Uganda"- Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars have respect for the Cranes of Uganda ahead of the international friendly on Tuesday.

The Black Stars hope to recover from the defeat to Nigeria when they engage Uganda in Marrakech.

Otto Addo will use the game to hand opportunities to players who missed the match against the Super Eagles as the Black Stars prepare for June's World Cup qualifiers.

"Yea, we have Uganda on Tuesday and the boys I think they played good but if they think it will be an easy game, then they are wrong. Uganda is very, very good," he said.

"I watched them a little bit before now, I have to go deeper. They have really, really good players, we have to have a good plan if we want to win this game. I don’t see us as favorites; it will be an even game.

"We have to rest now, I have to think about how we play, and maybe we need some fresh legs. For me, the most important thing is to get options and to get solutions for the upcoming games so these friendly matches are very, very important for us to know how they play and how they can adapt and take it to the World Cup qualifiers in June."