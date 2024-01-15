GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

I feel lucky playing for Asante Kotoko twice - Fatawu Safiu

Published on: 15 January 2024
I feel lucky playing for Asante Kotoko twice - Fatawu Safiu

Ghanaian striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has described himself as a lucky man after getting the chance to play for Asante Kotoko for the second time in his career.

The 26-year-old striker has signed a two-year contract with the Ghanaian giants, keeping him at the club until January 2026.

Safiu previously played for Kotoko during the 2018-2019 season, where he scored 13 goals in 16 appearances and helped the team reach the CAF Confederation Cup. He then moved to Sweden to play for Trelleborgs FF and FC TrollhÃ¤ttan.

After his signing was announced, Safiu expressed his delight at returning to Kotoko. "I am very excited about this opportunity," he said.

"Everyone knows Kotoko is the club that I support, and as a youngster, it was my dream to play for Kotoko. To get that opportunity twice makes me feel lucky and ready to do everything to help the team."

Coach Prosper Narteh welcomed Safiu back to the club, saying, "Abdul is a talented player who has shown his quality in the past. We believe he can still contribute significantly to our quest to return to the CAF Champions League."

Safiu's return is seen as a boost to Kotoko's attacking options, and fans are eagerly anticipating his contribution to the team's success.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more