I feel lucky playing for Asante Kotoko twice - Fatawu Safiu

Ghanaian striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has described himself as a lucky man after getting the chance to play for Asante Kotoko for the second time in his career.

The 26-year-old striker has signed a two-year contract with the Ghanaian giants, keeping him at the club until January 2026.

Safiu previously played for Kotoko during the 2018-2019 season, where he scored 13 goals in 16 appearances and helped the team reach the CAF Confederation Cup. He then moved to Sweden to play for Trelleborgs FF and FC TrollhÃ¤ttan.

After his signing was announced, Safiu expressed his delight at returning to Kotoko. "I am very excited about this opportunity," he said.

"Everyone knows Kotoko is the club that I support, and as a youngster, it was my dream to play for Kotoko. To get that opportunity twice makes me feel lucky and ready to do everything to help the team."

Coach Prosper Narteh welcomed Safiu back to the club, saying, "Abdul is a talented player who has shown his quality in the past. We believe he can still contribute significantly to our quest to return to the CAF Champions League."

Safiu's return is seen as a boost to Kotoko's attacking options, and fans are eagerly anticipating his contribution to the team's success.