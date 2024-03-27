I grew up with my father playing football - Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shared insights into his football journey, tracing it back to his early days at his first club, Krobo Youth, to his current stint with Arsenal.

Reflecting on his beginnings in the sport, Partey expressed to the Arsenal media, "For me, I grew up with my father playing football. So I always had a football around the home when I was young. It was the same at school with my friends there, everywhere we went I just wanted to play football."

"Then when I joined my first side at the age of nine, it was my life from then on. Every day I was playing football, we didn’t have any other sports we did â€“ always football."

Partey's football journey has been marked by notable achievements, particularly during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he garnered success in competitions such as La Liga, Europa League, and UEFA Super Cup.

His impressive performances earned him a significant move to Arsenal in 2020, with the Gunners securing his services for 50 million euros.

Despite facing challenges with injuries during his tenure at Arsenal, Partey remains a pivotal figure whenever he is fit, contributing significantly to the team's efforts.

As Arsenal strives for success in both the Premier League and the Champions League this season, Partey's return to full fitness provides a significant boost to their aspirations.