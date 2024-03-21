I had an offer abroad but considered Otumfuo's call to rejoin Kotoko - Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Ogum, has disclosed that he turned down an opportunity to work abroad in favour of heeding the call from the Asantehene to rejoin the club.

Ogum, who previously guided the Porcupine Warriors to Ghana Premier League glory in the 2021/22 season, emphasized his unwavering commitment to the team despite recent challenges.

Amidst a slump that has seen Asante Kotoko lose four out of their last five matches and slip to eighth place in the league standings, Ogum remains unfazed by mounting pressure on his tenure.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Ogum revealed that he had the chance to work abroad before joining Kotoko but opted to stay following the Asantehene's proposal.

He emphasized his appeal to potential employers, highlighting his tactical prowess and track record in Ghanaian football.

"If I leave Kotoko next season, I can get a job locally and internationally," Ogum remarked confidently. "In fact, before I came to Kotoko, I had a job abroad. I was going, but the great king (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) told me not to go and to come and do the job here."

Despite recent challenges, Ogum remains steadfast in his belief in his coaching capabilities, expressing certainty in his prospects both within and beyond the Ghanaian football landscape.