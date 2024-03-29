I have been with Hearts of Oak for over 50 years - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe hits back at critics 

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed his satisfaction with his appointment to the new Hearts of Oak board, describing it as well-deserved.

As a former Ghana Football Association chairman and a longstanding member of the previous board, Tamakloe's inclusion in the newly revealed board has generated mixed reactions among supporters.

Despite facing criticism from some quarters, Tamakloe remains unfazed, emphasising his extensive experience and intimate knowledge of the club.

"I’ve been with Hearts of Oak for over 50 years. There’s nobody on the board who has experience and knows the club better than I know," he asserted to ghanasportspage.com.

Tamakloe acknowledged the right of supporters to voice their opinions but underscored the collective responsibility of administrators, management, and the board in running football clubs worldwide.

"Supporters have the right to express their views. Supporters don’t run clubs alone. All the clubs in the world are run by administrators and management or the board," he added.

Alongside Nyaho-Tamakloe, Togbe Afedi XIV, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills retained their positions from the dissolved previous administration, while newly appointed members include Delali Anku-Adiamah, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa.