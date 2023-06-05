I have made more sacrifices than any player in Ghana’s history - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has boldly claimed that he has made more sacrifices for the national team than any other player in the country's history.

The veteran striker expressed his belief that his teammates and even members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are well aware of the sacrifices he has made throughout his career.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Gyan emphasized his commitment to the Black Stars, citing instances of playing through pain and his overall impact on and off the pitch.

He stated, "I always say that there are no players in Ghana's history who have made more sacrifices than me. I don't see any player. Everybody knows it, even those at the GFA know. When you talk about sacrifices, I know what I'm talking about. The Black Stars was always on my heart. I made sure I did everything to contribute whenever I represented the national team."

The 37-year-old holds the record for the most goals scored for Ghana.

Gyan, who is currently focusing on punditry and scouting players, also shared his excitement for another edition of his Baby Jet U-13 football championship.

The tournament has been instrumental in unearthing talented players, including Mathew Anim Cudjoe, who currently plays in Scotland.