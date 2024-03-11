I have not retired from football yet - Former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan

Former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan has quashed rumours of his retirement, affirming that he remains an active professional footballer.

The former Helsinki midfielder, who last played for Arm. Lirich, believes he still possesses the strength and determination to continue his football career, despite being 37 years old.

In a recent interview with Pipapipa Media on YouTube, Annan clarified his status, stating, “I’m still Ghanaian and I’ve played for the Black Stars before. For now, some new players deserve the chance to play. We need to support them. I wouldn’t say I’ve retired but I have to step aside for the new players to have the opportunity.”

Addressing the retirement speculations, he emphasized, “I have not retired yet. I just came to Germany, and I will see about that. If I get the chance to play again, I will. And if I feel I should retire, I will.”

Anthony Annan, a key figure in Ghana's football history, particularly as a defensive midfielder from 2007 to 2013, played a pivotal role in the Black Stars' remarkable 2010 squad that secured second place in AFCON and reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

With 67 appearances and two goals during his active years with the national team, Annan remains open to the possibility of continuing his contribution to Ghanaian football.