I have received offers from Europe and Arabian countries - Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni reveals

Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni claims that prominent clubs from Egypt, Morocco, and Europe are vying for his services ahead of the forthcoming season.

Following a great season with the Hunters, Konkoni has drawn interest from several clubs including Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, who have identified him as a solution to their goalscoring issues.

The 24-year-old striker has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in the local league. He appears to be ready for his next challenge after shining in the previous campaign.

He is the first local player to be called up to the men's senior national team since Chris Hughton took over as head coach, after scoring 15 goals last season, three fewer than the club's highest scorer, Abednego Tetteh.

However, he has revealed that other clubs have asked for his services.

“I have received offers from other countries including Europe and Arab. Clubs from Egypt and Morocco are also showing interest,” Konkoni told Ghanasportspage.com.

Hearts of Oak had their first offer rejected by Bechem United andare expected to submit an improved offer as they seek to solve their attacking problems.

Despite this setback, the Rainbows are determined to get his signature of the striker to bolster their squad.