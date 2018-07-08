"I have tears in my eyes when I see the state of Ghana Football"- Hearts midfielder Camara Nguessen

Ivorian midfielder of Accra Hearts of Oak, Camara Nguessen says he weeps for the current state of Ghana Football after the suspension of all the domestic leagues.

According the midfielder, who is expecting a quick return of the Zylofon Cash Premier League, the suspension of all domestic football activities is hampering the development of the sport in the nation.

“It is very sad that this has happened. Ghana is a big country of football in Africa and in the world and footballers in the Ghana league not playing will harm the players and their development. I have tears in the eyes when I see the Ghanaian football in this state” Nguessan told footballmadeinghana.com

“Personally, the first round of the league has gone well for me though I started with Hearts of Oak very late. I have been able to catch up and I have taken my training serious. I pray that the championship will resume soon because it worries us,”

Meanwhile, the lanky midfielder indicated he wants to help the Phobians finish the season in a good position following the terrible start to their campaign.

“My target for the season is to first help my team to have a good position in the league. The fans should also back me and my teammates for us to achieve our aim,”

Camara Nguessen played the last four games of the first round for Hearts due to the delay in the arrival of his International Transfer Certificate.